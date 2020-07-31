Firefighters battle massive apartment fire in Chester County

    By
  • David Chang, NBC10
    • July 30, 2020
(Screenshot via NBC10)

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Firefighters are battling a massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania.

The three-alarm fire started at the Ashwood Apartments on 782 Worth Road shortly before 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The fire destroyed the entire roof and the building was evacuated with multiple people rescued.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as huge flames and plumes of smoke rose from the building. Officials say at least two people have been hospitalized so far. An emergency responder was also seen on a stretcher that was placed into an ambulance near the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

