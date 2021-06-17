Fired Pa. contractor seeks to secure contact tracing data after learning personal info still online

The letter stated that Insight Global’s goal is to “limit any further disclosure of sensitive information of persons contacted as part of these contact tracing efforts.”

The request came two days after Spotlight PA revealed that one Google document identifying 66 people — many of them minors, according to the birthdays listed — was still accessible to anyone with a link more than a month after the company said all data had been secured.

One former employee, who shared the letter, said this was the first such request they had received from Insight Global since it was disclosed in April that personal information related to tens of thousands of people in Pennsylvania had been kept insecurely online and compromised.

In a statement, Insight Global — which was awarded a $23 million contract by the state Department of Health in July 2020 — declined to answer questions about how many documents or links were still active, or how many were shut down since Friday.

“While we are unaware at this time of the misuse of the information involved, we continue to offer free credit monitoring and identity protection services to those who may have been impacted,” the statement read.

The company’s security weaknesses were first reported by Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI in late April. At the time, both Insight Global and state officials acknowledged that the personal information of as many as 72,000 people had been stored insecurely in Google documents accessible to anyone with a link.

The company on April 29 said it became aware on April 21 that the data was compromised and “immediately took steps, completed by April 23, 2021, to secure and prevent any further access to or disclosure of information.”