Fire at Reach Church in Delaware ruled arson

Multiple fires were intentionally set inside the sanctuary of Reach Church in Bear, Delaware, according to the state fire marshal.

Fire crews from Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder Company of Newark were called to the church on Summit Bridge Road just before 11 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a fire burning inside the sanctuary and called for help from nearby fire companies.

“When we arrived at the church, the firefighters were cutting holes in the steeple to release the smoke,” said Reach Pastor Chuck Betters in a post on the church’s Facebook page. “Thankfully there were no injuries as no one was in the building when the firefighters arrived.”