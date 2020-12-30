Finding hope in 2020: 5 good things that happened to people in the region

Many of us — all of us maybe — are ready to say, “Au revoir,” to 2020.

It’s been a year of collective trauma and pain, with more than 330,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus, and counting.

But it wasn’t all bad. Some people did their best to stay strong through difficult, isolating moments, and many persevered to do good in their communities.

Here are the stories of five people in the region who found hope in 2020.

Falling into romance

For Ernestine Williams, 2020 brought both loss and love. Her year was “crazy, like everyone else’s.”

In the spring, she had to close her cookie business and move all her equipment out of the shop because of COVID-19.

And in the midst of it all, her 85-year-old mother’s health problems (unrelated to the virus) worsened; she passed away on July 18. While her mom was in the hospital, Williams was able to see her a few times before she died, but not much due to pandemic restrictions.

“When your loved ones get sick, especially a parent, you want to be able to go see them,” said Williams, who lives in Delanco, Burlington County. “I think that was the heart-wrenching part there.”

Williams, who is a widow, reflected on the fact that her mother always wanted her to be happy.

“My mom would always ask … ‘Don’t you want companionship?’ And I would say, ‘Of course,’” she said.

Not long after her mother passed away, Williams was helping a friend out by working at the jazz restaurant Black’s Blues in Mount Laurel. One day, while a band was practicing at the restaurant, a song caught her ear, and she struck up a conversation with the band members — particularly with the saxophone player. Her father-in-law was a popular Philly sax player; her grandson is a sax player too.

When she came into the restaurant the next morning, someone told her that George Bussey Jr., the sax player, had left his number for her to call him. They started talking and exactly one month after Williams’ mother passed away, they went on their first date.

She recalls that date fondly: They were sitting by the water near his house, chatting, and when it started to get chilly, he offered to grab her a coat. He brought out his dad’s military jacket — decked in his medals, including a Purple Heart — for her to wear.

“I was so floored,” Williams said. “He told me, and he did tell the guys in his band, ‘When she walked over to me and asked me about the song, I looked in her eyes and something I never felt before ran all over my body.’”

And they’ve been in love ever since. Although the pandemic has cut many of his performances, Williams has been at four of the five gigs Bussey has had since they met. He used to travel a lot pre-pandemic, and now they’re talking about a trip to Brazil once it’s safe. At 68 years old, Williams got her first passport just a few weeks ago.

“It feels good because … everybody is home with somebody, and in the beginning [of COVID] you’re home by yourself and you know you have a phone and TV,” Williams said, “but to actually be connected to someone right there with you … it feels great.”

Despite losing her mom this year, Williams said her focus on finding positives in negative situations has helped make her life much better.

“Just try to enjoy the moment that you have, with family, with friends, with yourself mainly,” Williams said. “I think that’s what has gotten me through this time, this year.”

Finding that dream job

Alexis Morris has worn a few hats in her adult life so far: classically trained musician; archivist working in academic libraries.

She had decided to get a library degree because she wanted to avoid the “gig economy” that the music industry would bring, but ironically the library field morphed into that too. With a gentle nudge from her husband, a teacher, she decided to pursue a master’s degree in secondary education as a way to use her “talents elsewhere to help bring the new great minds instead of helping facilitate the great minds at the academic level.”

She finished her student teaching in December 2019 and was immediately hired by that school to be a substitute, which morphed into a full-time sub position through the remainder of the school year.

Then on March 12, everything changed when the coronavirus hit and her class went virtual.

After making it through a tough remainder of the school year, Morris, who lives in North Wales, was ready for a full-time position that was also closer to her Montgomery County home than the hour-plus commute to the Philly charter school where she was working.

As positions were opening up for the fall start of the new school year, Morris had submitted at least 25 job applications. She found herself applying for any job, in seventh through 12th grades, in English and social studies.

By July, she started to worry because she had not heard back from a single school.

“Being a new teacher is very hard to get your foot in the door, but I thought with my life experience and a couple of my other degrees, I’m a little bit older, I would have had a little bit of a chance … even to just get an interview,” Morris said. “But I did not receive one message back, and I was really starting to think I was not even going to be able to get a job.”

Then finally, she got an email back: An interview was requested. It was her first-ever Zoom interview. She conducted it from her home office in her business suit, showing them an example of lesson preparation. Ten minutes after the hour-long interview, she got a call back from the principal saying they were recommending her for the job.

“Literally right after I hung up, I told my husband and started to cry,” Morris said. “Because it was all of the everything … it was just so crazy but so wonderful at the same time.”

Now, she’s teaching eighth-grade English at Indian Valley Middle School in the Souderton Area School District. It hasn’t been easy being a first-time, full-time teacher during COVID-19, but Morris said she “won the jackpot” with this job.

“Even though there was a lot of unknowns, I feel like we were very well equipped to just figure it out,” Morris said. “Like we’re all in this together, and we all don’t know what’s going on, so let’s try to do the best we can as educators.”

Her school started off as hybrid through September, and then moved to fully in-person classes, with smaller class sizes, which helped form great relationships between teachers and students.

“I really feel honored to work with younger generations to basically help them through this incredibly weird moment as an adult mentor, to be supportive and try to help them get through as best they can, socially and emotionally as well as academically,” Morris said. “It’s really a privilege for me to basically feel like I am on the front lines to give back to the community as best as I can.”