Financially distressed Pa. towns faring better than expected, while others in pain

It’s been nine months since the coronavirus pandemic first hit Pennsylvania and Gov. Tom Wolf ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to shutter. Local economies slowed, and 2.2 million people filed for unemployment. As a second wave hits, economies are still in jeopardy.

But not in the places you might expect.

The City of Johnstown — about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh, in Cambria County, with a population of about 20,000 — enrolled in Act 47 in 1992, in part to help boost its tax revenue amid the downturn of steel and manufacturing industries. It was already cutting extra spending, paying down debts, and had spent decades stabilizing its budget when the pandemic hit.

John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director, said it has persevered without laying off any staff and by using federal coronavirus relief dollars to help local businesses.

“Our city, and other Act 47 cities as well, they’re resilient,” Dubnansky said. “They find a way to work through the hard times and work towards the future and making things positive again.”

Johnstown was on track to leave the Act 47 program in 2021, though the city opted to remain until 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

The city received about $759,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds — available through the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, passed by Congress in March. Johnstown distributed that money as forgivable loans to about 30 local businesses.

“That’s basically kept us open,” said Sharon Honkus, owner of Celestial Brides, a bridal, prom, and special occasion dress shop in downtown Johnstown that’s been operating for 23 years.

Like other Pennsylvania business owners, Honkus said she worked hard to endure the mandatory closures earlier this year.

The delicately beaded dresses at her shop remained on the racks as senior prom season came and went. Weddings were postponed, and galas requiring formalwear were canceled as the pandemic dragged on. Honkus had hardly any sales over the summer.

“Without those types of events, people don’t really have a need for what we sell,” she said.

She was granted a $15,000 loan from Johnstown, which helped her pay her two full-time employees and purchase essential supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, and an ultraviolet light used to disinfect gowns.

A few blocks away, Kristy Hagan, owner of Flood City Cafe, is approaching her two year anniversary of owning the business.

Hagan bought the downtown Johnstown restaurant in May 2019 and had to shut it down less than a year later, for nearly two months.

She used her $15,000 city loan to pay bills she missed during that period.

The Borough of Greenville, which has about 5,500 residents and sits near the Ohio border in Mercer County, enrolled in Act 47 in 2002. It also avoided financial catastrophe when the pandemic hit earlier this year.

Like Johnstown, Greenville’s 2020 budget was buoyed by property taxes that were collected from residents early in the year. The borough took some precautions, such as foregoing part-time staff to maintain parks over the summer. Revenue only declined by about $10,000, roughly 0.3% of the borough’s $2.7 million annual budget.

“Unless you just went into Act 47, you’ve already made yourself sustainable to weather these types of things,” Borough Manager Jasson Urey said. “We saw it when the industries and businesses left 20 years ago. That really sent us spiraling.”

Urey said he doesn’t anticipate big losses in 2021. But he and other municipal leaders are bracing, in case unemployment persists and residents find themselves choosing between paying bills and taxes, or buying groceries.