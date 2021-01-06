Fighting vaccine skepticism, Philly fire department presses forward with shots

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

About a week into its vaccination efforts, the Philadelphia Fire Department has administered about 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to first responders while also running into some resistance from eligible staffers.

Fire commissioner Adam Thiel provided an update Wednesday and said that about half of those in his department who have been offered the vaccine have declined it so far.

“I think folks have a lot of different concerns about the vaccine. We are doing our best to educate them and assuage those concerns,” said Thiel.

Part of that effort included a public vaccination event Wednesday where several staffers received the vaccine and talked about its importance. They included Lisa Forrest, who heads an organization for Black firefighters called Club Valiants, and Demetrio Olivieri, president of the Spanish American Professional Firefighter Association.

Olivieri said some Black and Latino first responders have been skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines and he wants to signal that it’s safe and effective.

“We have a right to be leery about it,” said Olivieri. “[But] we’re in a state of crisis where we need to get vaccinated. Unlike in the past when we were experimented upon, this isn’t those times anymore. We need to get things back to normal.”