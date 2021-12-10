The ERA has impacted many areas of life in Pennsylvania, including family law, adoption, auto insurance rate-making, and education. It has been used to provide equal rights for both women and men. The need for the Pennsylvania ERA is demonstrated by a lawsuit challenging the male-only admissions policy at Philadelphia’s elite Central High School in the early 1980s. The case failed when the plaintiffs argued that the policy violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution. However, several years later, another case was successful when the advocates alleged that the policy was a violation of the Pennsylvania ERA.

Just as it was in Pennsylvania, adopting a federal ERA to the Constitution of the United States of America is the right thing to do. A federal ERA is essential because the U.S. Constitution has never been interpreted to protect equality based on sex as strongly as other suspect classifications. It would also provide a fundamental legal remedy against sex discrimination by guaranteeing that constitutional rights may not be denied or abridged on the basis of sex.

A federal ERA would treat sex as a suspect classification, similar to how race, religion, and national origin currently are treated. Governmental actions that treat men and women differently as a class would be subject to strict judicial scrutiny and would have to meet the highest level of justification — a necessary relation to a compelling state interest — to be upheld as constitutional.

Philadelphia is the birthplace of American democracy. The term “Philadelphia lawyer” was used in the 18th century to refer to members of the Philadelphia bar as being exceptionally well-trained and skillful advocates. It is therefore appropriate that a Philadelphia lawyer, Alice Paul, first drafted a federal ERA in 1923. The current version which was sent to the states to ratify in 1972 provides:

Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.

Section 2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.