Fellow Pa. Dems challenging Leach promise similar policies, but a change in culture

The pressure against an embattled state senator is ramping up ahead of next year’s elections — and most of it is coming from within his own party.

This year, Democrat Daylin Leach lost support from his own caucus, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, and the Democratic committees in the counties he represents after being accused of inappropriate conduct with female staffers.

With eight months to go before his primary election, he already has three challengers.

The latest Democrat to throw a hat in the ring against Leach is Linda Fields.

The activist and union organizer is a known entity in southeast Pennsylvania. Last year, she gave Republican Sen. Bob Mensch a close run in the 24th district, which borders Leach’s 17th district to the north.

Activist Sara Atkins was the first to enter the primary race in May, pledging to do a better job than Leach, whom she called distracted.

Norristown Area School Board President Shae Ashe has also announced as a candidate.