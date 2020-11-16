Feds reject Pa.’s plan to spend up to $300M in stimulus money for school property tax relief

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

For more than a decade, state lawmakers have sent yearly payments to Pennsylvania’s school districts so they can lower residents’ property tax bills.

These payments are funded by gambling revenue, which has taken a major hit this year as the coronavirus forced casinos to shut down for months before reopening under new restrictions.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and Republicans who control the legislature thought they had a solution to make up for the shortfall: State lawmakers this spring approved a plan to use up to $300 million in federal coronavirus dollars toward the promised $621 million in relief.

But in mid-September, the federal government rejected Pennsylvania’s plan, Spotlight PA has learned. School districts are now waiting for the last $200 million, which was due in October, leaving them on the hook at a time when many are already struggling with large local revenue losses and cost increases for items like cyber charter school tuition.

“That is the challenge that folks are dealing with right now,” said Hannah Barrick, assistant executive director for the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials.

The amount of the tax break provided to each homeowner varies, but in the majority of school districts, each homeowner pays between $100 and $400 less in school property taxes each year. (In Philadelphia, the money is used for wage tax relief.)