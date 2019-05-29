Feds order N.J. to find better ways to resolve special education disputes

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

—

New Jersey’s judicial system for resolving special education disputes has itself been long in a dispute over arguments that it takes too long, costs too much, is biased toward districts or is biased toward families.

Now the federal Department of Education has entered the debate, this month ordering the state to come up with a better due-process system within three months. It said the current process involving the Office of Administrative Law has left too many cases unresolved for too long.

The Murphy administration’s response, for now, is to pilot a system outside the courts altogether, setting up a team of quasi-judicial hearing officers to hear and decide disputes. The state Department of Education released the outlines of the plan on Friday after NJ Spotlight inquired about the federal order.

Separately, Senate President Steve Sweeney last week proposed as part of his Path to Progress legislation the hiring of additional administrative law judges to specifically hear special-education cases.

Whatever the final remedy, one prominent advocate this weekend said it’s a start that the state is finally addressing the long-running issue, with now the feds watching.

Lots of disputes in N.J.

“The state has admitted this is a problem for a long time, and there have been steps taken with mixed success,” said Diana Autin, co-director of the Statewide Parent Advocacy Network.

“But we haven’t had before the US DoE give us 90 days to fix it — and promising to check back until we do,” she said.