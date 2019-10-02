Feds award $32.5 million beach replenishment contract in Ocean City, N.J. area

More beach replenishment and dune building is coming to Cape May County, federal officials announced.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $32.5 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, Ill. to complete periodic beach nourishment in Ocean City, Strathmere, and Sea Isle City.

The work, a joint project by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Army Corps, and the municipalities, involves the dredging of more than 2.4 million cubic yards of sand and pumping ashore.

According to the Army Corps, the sand will be built into an engineered template designed to reduce storm impacts. While most of the work will involve beach widening, some areas will receive repairs to dunes, beach access points, and sand fencing.

A work schedule has not yet been determined. The federal government is responsible for 65% of the contract fee.

In August, the Army Corps announced a $7.5 beach nourishment project for Avalon and Stone Harbor.