FBI, Philly DA’s office announces arrest in terrorism probe

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 17-year-old teenager in Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a terrorism probe.

During a press conference on Monday, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office Jacqueline Maguire said the 17-year-old male was arrested Friday on state charges and was allegedly communicating with the group Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ).

KTJ was designated as a global terrorist group in 2022 and is affiliated with al-Qaeda, officials said.

The teen suspect was allegedly sending and receiving media containing terrorist propaganda and also took steps to go overseas for the purpose of joining or supporting the terrorist group.

Maguire said the teen had access to firearms and had recently purchased items and materials commonly used in the construction of improvised explosive services.

“Among the items he purchased were tactical equipment, wiring, chemicals and devices often used as remote detonators,” said Maguire.

The teen, who is not being identified because he’s a juvenile, is facing several charges including weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson, and causing or risking catastrophe.