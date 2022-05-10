SUV driver, 2 pedestrians killed in crash at rail station

File photo: A worker uses a leaf blower to move trash onto the tracks at Allegheny SEPTA station. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

File photo: A worker uses a leaf blower to move trash onto the tracks at Allegheny SEPTA station. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The driver of an SUV and two pedestrians were killed early Tuesday after the vehicle crashed into a commuter rail station, police said.

A third pedestrian was in stable condition.

The crash took place at SEPTA’s Allegheny Station.

According to police, the SUV was speeding when it jumped a curb and hit the three pedestrians on a sidewalk. It then crashed into the station.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The driver and two of the pedestrians were killed, police said. The injured pedestrian was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The crash remained under investigation.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate