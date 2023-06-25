2 shot at large gathering in Fairmount Park

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police are investigating after two young people were shot at a large gathering in Fairmount Park.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2100 block of Belmont Mansion Drive at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found shell casings, a cellphone and other evidence at the scene where there was a weekly gathering of about 200 to 300 people.