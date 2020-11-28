Endangered lemur exhibit opens as part of major expansion at Delaware’s only zoo

Nearly 8,800 miles from their natural habitat in Madagascar, off the coast of Africa, a group of eight lemurs now call Wilmington’s Brandywine Zoo their home.

The exhibit is the largest capital improvement in the zoo’s 115-year history.

“At nearly 4,000 square feet, the Madagascar exhibit is one of Brandywine’s largest display habitats,” said Shawn Garvin, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary. “This new walkway that loops around the exhibit adds extra room for visitors to explore, and the pavilion provides extra space for other gatherings — once it is safe to do so — right here in the city.”

The zoo’s newest residents include four ring-tailed lemurs from the Bronx Zoo and two black-and-white ruffed lemurs from the Duke Lemur Center in Durham, North Carolina.

A male and female pair of crowned lemurs from the Durham center will also be on display. The couple was brought as a breeding pair on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Just 30 crowned lemurs exist in the Americas, 18 males and 12 females. The Brandywine Zoo will be one of only 12 locations in North America where crowned lemurs can be seen by the public.

“As part of this habitat, we included a space for zookeepers to interact with the animals while training and hosting keeper-talks for visitors,” he said.

Three radiated tortoises, a critically endangered species, round out the new exhibit’s residents.

The climate in Madagascar varies from 50 to 80 degrees, and rarely gets below 46 degrees Fahrenheit. As such, the animals won’t be on display if the temperature drops below 45 degrees.