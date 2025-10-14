Hearing scheduled in death investigation of Ellen Greenberg, day after new review by Philly ME

The case, which is covered in a new Hulu docuseries, has gotten national attention.

Ellen Greenberg, 27, was found with 20 stab wounds in the apartment she shared with her fiancé on the evening of January 26, 2011.

In the 32-page report, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lindsay Simon said Greenberg would have been capable of inflicting injuries on herself, noting that there was no sign of a struggle at the scene nor any sign of an intruder.

Simon said Greenberg’s fiancé’s assertion that he was at the gym at the time of her death is corroborated by surveillance video, keycard swipes and other evidence.

Simon also points out that the fiancé’s DNA was not on the knife.

The medical examiner said Greenberg was “a young woman suffering from anxiety at the time of her death.”

“The anxiety appeared to mostly be due to her work as a teacher. She was specifically worried that the grades she needed to submit on the day of her death would indicate she had previously given inflated grades to her students,” Simon continued.

She wrote that Greenberg “expressed this anxiety about her grades to friends, co-workers, and her fiancé in the hours leading up to her death.”

Simon said Greenberg was under the care of a psychiatrist for her anxiety, but “she did not survive long enough to address the anxiety itself.”

“Thus,” Simon wrote, “she had an increase in energy to act on her anxious thoughts.”

While Simon concedes that the distribution of Greenberg’s injuries, which included a stab wound to the back of her neck, is unusual, she said Greenberg would have been capable of inflicting the wounds herself.

The report also detailed three more superficial stab wounds on Greenberg’s body than what was documented in the original autopsy. Simon said it does not appear these three wounds contributed to any significant internal injury. Twenty additional bruises were also newly documented, Simon said.