What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The 2026 general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The midterms will determine Pennsylvania’s next governor and lieutenant governor, as well as members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate and state House.

More information about who’s running for which office and what’s at stake can be found via WHYY News’ general voter guide.

Important dates

Below are deadlines specific to voting in Pennsylvania’s general election.

Voter registration: Monday, Oct. 19

Absentee/mail ballot request: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27

Absentee/mail ballot return: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3

Military or overseas absentee ballot return: Mailed by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 (county election offices must receive by Wednesday, Nov. 10)

When can I register to vote?

Anyone may register to vote as long as they have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Pennsylvania and will be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day. That means current high school seniors and 17-year-olds who will be 18 on or by Nov. 3 can register to vote online or by mail.

One caveat: Under state law, people who are incarcerated for felonies can’t vote. People who have been convicted of a felony, but were or will be released before the next election, are eligible to vote under Pennsylvania law.

Mail and absentee ballots

Voters may still request mail and absentee ballots, regardless of the recent legal back-and-forth surrounding President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting vote-by-mail, which was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The deadline to request a mail or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. If you miss this deadline and are unable to vote in person on Election Day, you may request an emergency absentee ballot.

Completed mail or absentee ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

More information about mail ballots can be found via WHYY News’ how-to guide to mail voting.

I can’t vote yet. How can I get involved?

Pennsylvania’s Involved at 17 program allows 17- and 18-year-olds to work at the polls on Election Day as machine inspectors, clerks or bilingual interpreters.

The paid positions are open to students who meet the following criteria: