A young voter’s guide to Pennsylvania’s 2026 general election
From election deadlines to civic events and youth organizations, here’s what young and first-time voters should know.
What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
The 2026 general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The midterms will determine Pennsylvania’s next governor and lieutenant governor, as well as members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate and state House.
More information about who’s running for which office and what’s at stake can be found via WHYY News’ general voter guide.
Important dates
Below are deadlines specific to voting in Pennsylvania’s general election.
- Voter registration: Monday, Oct. 19
- Absentee/mail ballot request: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Absentee/mail ballot return: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3
- Military or overseas absentee ballot return: Mailed by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 (county election offices must receive by Wednesday, Nov. 10)
When can I register to vote?
Anyone may register to vote as long as they have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Pennsylvania and will be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day. That means current high school seniors and 17-year-olds who will be 18 on or by Nov. 3 can register to vote online or by mail.
One caveat: Under state law, people who are incarcerated for felonies can’t vote. People who have been convicted of a felony, but were or will be released before the next election, are eligible to vote under Pennsylvania law.
Mail and absentee ballots
Voters may still request mail and absentee ballots, regardless of the recent legal back-and-forth surrounding President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting vote-by-mail, which was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The deadline to request a mail or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. If you miss this deadline and are unable to vote in person on Election Day, you may request an emergency absentee ballot.
Completed mail or absentee ballots must be received by county boards of elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
More information about mail ballots can be found via WHYY News’ how-to guide to mail voting.
I can’t vote yet. How can I get involved?
Pennsylvania’s Involved at 17 program allows 17- and 18-year-olds to work at the polls on Election Day as machine inspectors, clerks or bilingual interpreters.
The paid positions are open to students who meet the following criteria:
- Be 17 years or older on Election Day
- Be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Philadelphia County
- Have an exemplary record as determined by their school
- Have permission signatures from the school principal, teacher and their parent/guardian
Resources for young voters in Pennsylvania
Several Pennsylvania-based organizations are committed to providing young and first-time voters with essential resources ahead of and beyond the general election. Those include the following:
PA Youth Vote
A nonpartisan collective of community organizers, educators and young people, PA Youth Vote works to increase civic engagement and education across the state. By partnering with schools and educators, they offer students a chance to lead their futures through voting and civics. PA Youth Vote provides resources for voter registration, researching offices and candidates on the ballot and finding polling locations.
Young people are able to get involved with PA Youth Vote before they turn 18 through its team captain and ambassador programs. College students may also apply for internships.
Vote That Jawn
Launched as a youth-led pop-up in 2018, Vote That Jawn aims to bring new young voters to the polls. The group hosts events alongside other community organizations to encourage voter participation. To get involved, students can write for its blog and run their own voter registration drive by utilizing Vote That Jawn’s online resources.
The group also offers resources for students looking to stay informed about upcoming elections and candidates running for office.
Each year, Vote That Jawn celebrates young writers through the Erinda Sheno Memorial Prize, honoring “extraordinary pieces on voting, democracy, immigration, or Philadelphia life.”
Committee of 70
Voting for the first time can be daunting, so Committee of 70 — a nonpartisan organization committed to public policy advocacy and civic engagement — hosts mock elections for hands-on experience with the democratic process.
The nonprofit also provides a voting 101 guide, candidate guides, election reform information and the WeVote For Democracy program, which encourages businesses, community leaders and elected officials to promote voting.
Vote16 PA
A youth-led advocacy initiative, Vote16 PA was created by The Fund for Women and Girls, which focuses on passing legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds in Pennsylvania to vote in school board elections. The group hosts events and provides students and schools with resources on the power of civics and voting.
College civic groups
Dozens of colleges in Pennsylvania have dedicated organizations that work to increase voter education and registration.
Check out Penn Leads the Vote, SwatVotes, Temple Votes, Penn State Votes and PittVotes or check with your institution to see if it has a designated voter engagement organization.
Civic events ahead of the election
Here’s a look at upcoming events that focus on civic engagement and current affairs.
Pennsylvania Campus Voting Challenge
Ongoing
This nonpartisan program aims to boost student voter participation and engagement on college campuses across Pennsylvania. Check to see if your campus is participating or join now.
3rd Annual Philly Civics Fair & Panel Discussion
9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26
Hosted at Parkway Central Library, this panel and discussion will allow attendees to engage with and learn more about Philly-based tech companies, community organizations and related resources. A panel will also focus on how the rapid development of technology is reshaping civic life, democracy, and public engagement.
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series on Youth Civic Engagement funded by the William Penn Foundation. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
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