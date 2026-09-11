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Sixteen-year-old Andreo Bono couldn’t vote for state Rep. Chris Rabb in the Democratic primary race for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District seat in Congress in May. He could, however, knock on doors and tell people about the candidate he believed best represented the change he wants to see in office.

Bono, like hundreds of other young people, spent the spring canvassing for Rabb, who is set to replace outgoing Rep. Dwight Evans in Congress come the general election in November.

In the race, Rabb drew hundreds of young people like Bono to the campaign trail. Rabb garnered about 45% of the vote defeating his nearest opponent, state Sen. Sharif Street, who took less than 30%.

Young people are not Philadelphia’s largest constituency, with 18–24 year olds representing only 9% of voters, according to state data. But on Rabb’s campaign trail, they were hard to miss.

They were a prominent part of the grassroots organizing that Rabb’s campaign centred on. While many volunteered to be a part of the campaign, Rabb said his team also hired young people under the voting age, some as young as 14, to “let them know they had power.”