Election 2025: Still have your Pa. or N.J. mail ballot? You can hand it in today

Millions of mail ballots were requested across the U.S. for the 2025 general election.

As of Tuesday morning, around 79% had been returned in Pennsylvania out of the 1,136,490 requested. Mail ballot return information was not immediately available in New Jersey.

Still holding onto yours? There are several ways to turn it in.

Where is my mail ballot drop-box located?

Mail ballot drop-off locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, Montco and Philadelphia can be found online.

New Jersey’s secure mail ballot dropbox locations can also be found online.

When do I need to deliver my mail ballot by?

In Pennsylvania, mail ballots must be delivered to a drop box or county election officials by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. Mail ballots postmarked by the deadline, but not yet received, will not count.

In New Jersey, mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county boards of elections on or before Monday, Nov. 10.

Can I deliver my mail ballot to my polling place?

No. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, mail ballots cannot be returned to a voter’s polling location.