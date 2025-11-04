Election 2025: Still have your Pa. or N.J. mail ballot? You can hand it in today
Approximately 21% of Pennsylvania mail voters had yet to return their ballots as of Tuesday morning.
Millions of mail ballots were requested across the U.S. for the 2025 general election.
As of Tuesday morning, around 79% had been returned in Pennsylvania out of the 1,136,490 requested. Mail ballot return information was not immediately available in New Jersey.
Still holding onto yours? There are several ways to turn it in.
Where is my mail ballot drop-box located?
Mail ballot drop-off locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, Montco and Philadelphia can be found online.
New Jersey’s secure mail ballot dropbox locations can also be found online.
When do I need to deliver my mail ballot by?
In Pennsylvania, mail ballots must be delivered to a drop box or county election officials by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. Mail ballots postmarked by the deadline, but not yet received, will not count.
In New Jersey, mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county boards of elections on or before Monday, Nov. 10.
Can I deliver my mail ballot to my polling place?
No. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, mail ballots cannot be returned to a voter’s polling location.
What if I want to vote in person?
If you have a mail ballot but prefer to vote in person, bring your ballot (and the envelopes it came with) and surrender it to a poll worker.
Once you’ve surrendered your mail ballot and signed a declaration, you can cast a regular ballot.
What if I didn’t receive my mail ballot?
If you requested a mail ballot but didn’t receive one, head to your polling place and ask for a provisional ballot.
After Election Day, officials will verify you didn’t already vote by mail and count your ballot.
