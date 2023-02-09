Donate
Election deadlines and dates to watch for Pa., N.J, and Del. in 2023

A Voting station is visible in an empty room in Pennsylvania.

A voting station and voting machine are ready at the Trinity Christian Fellowship Hall polling place in Biglerville, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Election season is already underway in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Voters will head to the polls this spring to weigh in on races for mayor, city council, state Supreme Court, and beyond.

Here are the election dates and deadlines you need to know.

Pennsylvania

Election dates

  • Pennsylvania primary Election Day: Tuesday, May 16
  • Philadelphia municipal primary Election Day: Tuesday, May 16

Election deadlines

  • Deadline to register to vote: Monday, May 1
  • Deadline to request mail or absentee ballot: 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9
  • Deadline to return mail ballot: 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 (postmarks do not count)
  • Deadline to submit military and overseas absentee ballots: 11:59 p.m.. on May 15
  • Deadline for county to receive military and overseas absentee ballots: Tuesday, May 23
New Jersey

Election dates

  • Early voting for New Jersey primary: Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4
  • New Jersey Primary Election Day: Tuesday, June 6

Election deadlines

  • Deadline to register to vote: Tuesday, May 16
  • Deadline to request mail ballot
    • If by mail: Tuesday, May 30
    • Otherwise, in-person to county clerk by 3 p.m. Monday, June 5
  • Deadline to return mail ballot: Postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6

Delaware

Election dates

Election deadlines

  • Deadline to request absentee ballot for school board election: noon Friday, May 5
  • Deadline to return school board election absentee ballots: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9
