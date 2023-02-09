Election deadlines and dates to watch for Pa., N.J, and Del. in 2023
Election season is already underway in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
Voters will head to the polls this spring to weigh in on races for mayor, city council, state Supreme Court, and beyond.
Here are the election dates and deadlines you need to know.
Pennsylvania
Election dates
- Pennsylvania primary Election Day: Tuesday, May 16
- Philadelphia municipal primary Election Day: Tuesday, May 16
Election deadlines
- Deadline to register to vote: Monday, May 1
- Deadline to request mail or absentee ballot: 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9
- Deadline to return mail ballot: 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 (postmarks do not count)
- Deadline to submit military and overseas absentee ballots: 11:59 p.m.. on May 15
- Deadline for county to receive military and overseas absentee ballots: Tuesday, May 23
New Jersey
Election dates
- Early voting for New Jersey primary: Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4
- New Jersey Primary Election Day: Tuesday, June 6
Election deadlines
- Deadline to register to vote: Tuesday, May 16
- Deadline to request mail ballot
- If by mail: Tuesday, May 30
- Otherwise, in-person to county clerk by 3 p.m. Monday, June 5
- Deadline to return mail ballot: Postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6
Delaware
Election dates
- Municipal election calendar for all towns
- New Castle city election: Saturday, April 15
- Dover municipal election: Tuesday, April 18
- School board election: Tuesday, May 9
Election deadlines
- Deadline to request absentee ballot for school board election: noon Friday, May 5
- Deadline to return school board election absentee ballots: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9
