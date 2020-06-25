Effort to track police use of force in Pa. would lack racial data, public transparency

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

Pennsylvania may take a major step toward overseeing the greatest authority afforded police officers — the legal right to harm another person — by requiring that all instances of use of force be tracked and reported.

The bill, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D., Allegheny), would require departments to report all such incidents to the State Police. The State Police, in turn, would deliver an annual report to lawmakers and the attorney general about how often officers used force and when it resulted in serious injury or death.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill Wednesday. The House is not expected to take it up before breaking for summer recess, but could return early to consider it, according to a GOP spokesperson.

Costa’s effort would align Pennsylvania more closely with other states that track use of force in order to identify overly aggressive officers and intervene before a pattern of excessive force results in harm and costly lawsuits.

But the measure falls short of broader efforts elsewhere, such as in New Jersey, to provide the public with more transparency. For one, the bill as written would not make the annual State Police report available to the public.

That would “leave us still in the dark,” Elizabeth Randol, legislative director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said.