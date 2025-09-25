Man dies after being struck by SEPTA train in East Falls section of Philadelphia
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a SEPTA train in the East Falls section of the city.
Just before 8 a.m., police say a Center City-bound train hit a man near the crossing on the 3700 block of West Schoolhouse Lane between the East Falls and Wissahickon stations.
The man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.
Action Cam video from the scene shows a damaged bike lying next to the tracks.
Shuttle buses are taking approximately 300 passengers to Center City.
Service on the Manayunk/Norristown Line was restored around 11 a.m. with some expected delays due to the earlier suspended service.
