Kirk Cousins hit Jordan Addison for a 62-yard touchdown that made it 27-14 in the fourth and found K.J. Osborn for a 10-yard TD that cut it to 27-21 and put the Eagles on edge.

But Swift scored on a 2-yard run for a 34-21 lead with 4:13 left and the Vikings didn’t have enough time to score twice.

“He showed a vision, an explosiveness,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

Minnesota (0-2), which had three first-half turnovers in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, lost three fumbles in the first half in Philly and four overall. In perhaps the most deflating moment for the Vikings, Justin Jefferson fumbled a 30-yard catch into the end zone and out of bounds for a touchback with Minnesota trailing 10-7 in the second quarter.

“No one’s more torn up about that one than Justin,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Cousins threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, two to T.J. Hockenson. Jefferson had 11 catches for 159 yards.

“Very deflating,” Jefferson said.

Hurts finished 18 of 23 for 193 yards — mostly to Smith, who also hauled in a 54-yard catch. He finished with 131 yards on four receptions.

Brown, the Eagles’ other star receiver, seemed unhappy with Hurts on the sidelines and Sirianni had to step in and calm the situation. At that point, Brown had only four targets. He finished with four catches for 29 yards.

“The conversations we have on the field are going to be private,” Sirianni said. “Y’all don’t need to know what was going on out there.”

Brown’s complaints were no big deal to Hurts.

“Everybody wants to make plays. Everybody wants to contribute,” he said. “I have no worries about him. He’s a great teammate, a great friend.”

Jake Elliott kicked a pair of field goals for the Eagles, including a 61-yarder to conclude the first half after Jefferson’s fumble.

Maybe it’s the adjustment to new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, maybe it was the short week, maybe it was Hurts and the bulk of the starters sitting out preseason games, but whatever the reason, the Eagles were sluggish early for the second straight week and lacked that big-play spark that made them a must-watch offense last season.

The Vikings blitzed and pressured Hurts early and he could not break plays open as easily as he routinely did last season.

With Hurts not his usual self again after a pedestrian effort in a win at New England, the Eagles turned to the run game. And run and run and run they did, 13 times on a 16-play drive that ended with Hurts using his signature rugby-style QB sneak to score on a 1-yard run for a 10-7 lead.

“We didn’t play our cleanest game,” Sirianni said. “I think the first week was a cleaner game for the defense and not as clean for the offense and vice versa with tonight. We are 2-0. A lot of teams would like to be sitting 2-0. When you are in this position, and guys don’t know that we aren’t playing to the best of our abilities, that’s when you can make a lot of growth.”