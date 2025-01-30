The Eagles were indeed flying high as the best in the NFL, boasting a 10-1 record with a No. 1 seed, home-field advantage in the playoffs, and yes, a Super Bowl ring all ahead as credible goals.

This season? On the way to the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 in a rematch from two years ago against Kansas City?

No, try 2023, when coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ run at a Super Bowl instead turned into one of the more epic meltdowns in Philly sports history — and there have been scores of them.

The Eagles were 10-1 until they were clobbered by San Francisco at home by 23 points in an NFC championship game rematch. Dallas beat the Eagles by 20 points the next week and the losses — and finger pointing — snowballed from there. The Eagles limped to a 1-5 regular-season finish before they were put of their misery in a wild-card loss to Tampa Bay.

Sirianni was on the hot seat despite three playoff appearances and a Super Bowl trip in three seasons. Changes were mandated — from the assistants to the game plan to drafting to repairing the loose connective tissue inside the locker room.

The harsh lessons learned from last season fueled the Eagles on their way to a 14-win regular season and three more wins in the playoffs.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman declined to move on from Sirianni and the Eagles made the moves needed to bring them back to the top of the NFL — and they are one win away from reaching the pinnacle.

“It’s been the story of the 2023 to the 2024 Eagles. As bad of a feeling we had about how last year ended, I think it makes you who you are,” Sirianni said.

Now, it’s off to try to win just the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

“That’s pretty dope,” Sirianni said. “That’s all my focus is on.”

Hurts and Sirianni

Perhaps a sign their rapport this season has turned more cohesive than taxing, Sirianni insisted Hurts was joking when the QB quipped after the NFC title game that he had been freed from the offense’s “straitjacket.”

Hurts had six wins this season when he threw for less than 200 yards passing before he threw for 246 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in the NFL championship game win over Washington.

“We’ve been winning a couple different ways this year. I think he was just having fun after the game,” Sirianni said. “I know this, and he’s said this plenty of times: He doesn’t care how we win. I don’t care how we win, as long as we win. We do everything we can do to be able to win.”

The No. 1 storyline in training camp this season was just how thorny was Hurts and Sirianni’s relationship last season and would any issues carry over into this one?

Hurts offered a lukewarm endorsement of Sirianni in the aftermath of the playoff loss at Tampa Bay. He said days later his tepid response was only because he was caught off guard by questions about Sirianni’s job status.

“We’ve been through a lot together, right? A lot of wins, some down times,” Sirianni said this week. “That’s what kind of forges relationships.”

While some of the best Super Bowl winners in history have come with strained relationships between a QB and coach, Hurts has backed Sirianni publicly this season — even if it wasn’t always a rousing endorsement. They are, through it all, only the first coach/QB pair in franchise history to make two Super Bowls.

“He’s done a great job,” Hurts said.