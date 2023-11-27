Jalen Hurts runs for winning TD in overtime, Eagles rally past Josh Allen, Bills 37-34

Jalen Hurts walked off the Linc field with his arms extended in celebration as the Eagles crowd — which had booed the team off the field at halftime — went wild in appreciation for one more comeback, one more series of stupefying plays their franchise QB has made routine.

Consider one in the fourth quarter, when Hurts rolled to his left and almost seemed out of options. He stopped, spotted Olamide Zaccheaus through a crowd of defenders and threw a pass on the money for a go-ahead score.

Or even the winner, a designed run from a QB who played through a bruised knee this season and yet still dashed virtually untouched for a TD — oh, only his fifth scoring play of the game.

“He made a lot of really clutch plays in that second half,” Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said. “Then the big one, obviously, at the end.”

Obviously, yes. It was Hurts, after all. He zipped into the end zone from 12 yards out with 2:37 left in overtime, and the Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 37-34 on a cold, rainy Sunday.

Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, outdueling Buffalo’s Josh Allen while rallying the Eagles from a 17-7 halftime deficit for the second straight game.

“You know he’s clutch,” Sirianni said. “He’s been clutch for us, clutch for this city and clutch for this team for the last three years now. He just kept going, put his head down and worked.”

Hurts needed some help, though. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott tied the game with a 59-yard field goal in swirling wind with 20 seconds remaining.

“Given the conditions, that was probably the toughest one I had to hit,” Elliott said.

The Bills (6-6) still had 20 seconds left and a chance to at least try a desperation heave or a quick play to set up a field goal try. Coach Sean McDermott instead elected to have Allen take a knee.