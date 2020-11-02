Eagles beat Cowboys 23-9 in sloppy battle for first place

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t give the game away no matter how poorly they played.

Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to overcome four turnovers, Rodney McLeod returned a fumble 53 yards for a score and the Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-9 on Sunday night.

A pair of two-win teams fighting for first place in the weak NFC East in Week 8 put on a sloppy performance fit for the preseason instead of prime time.

The Eagles (3-4-1) took control of the division with their second straight victory. Dallas (2-6) has lost three in a row.

“It didn’t look pretty,” said Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who had one of the team’s two strip-sacks. “We knew it was going to be a battle. We held strong.”

Dallas rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick from James Madison making his first start, was sacked four times and lost two fumbles. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards.

“We clearly understand what this loss does to us,” Cowboys first-year coach Mike McCarthy said. “But we need to rally and get together here and move on. … We took a step in the right direction in a number of areas, and felt a number of components of our football team also improved.”

Wentz threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles but his 9-yard TD pass to Travis Fulgham in the third quarter gave Philadelphia the lead for good. Wentz connected with Jalen Reagor on the 2-point conversion to make it 15-9.

“Too many turnovers. I got to be better,” Wentz said. “I’m not good enough.”

Dallas was driving at the Eagles 21 with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter when DiNucci was sacked by T.J. Edwards and fumbled. McLeod picked up a loose ball and went the distance for a 21-9 lead. The 2-point conversion failed, but Dallas later took a safety on a punt.

DiNucci started because Andy Dalton is out with a concussion and Dak Prescott broke his right ankle in Week 5.

“I thought I played well at times,” DiNucci said. “Obviously. had two costly turnovers. The spot that we were in the game, field position, all that stuff, can’t really have that. So that’s on me.”