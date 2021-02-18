Carson Wentz traded to Colts, source confirms to NBC Sports Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Just a few years removed from a near-MVP season, Carson Wentz is already gone.

The Eagles on Thursday agreed to trade Wentz to the Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that can turn into a first-rounder, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark confirmed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen first reported the news.

This ends the Wentz Era in Philadelphia after just five seasons in which the franchise and Wentz experienced incredible highs and unthinkable lows.