Philadelphia Eagles fall to Cleveland Browns 22-17

Kareem Hunt hurdled Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills on a touchdown run, Olivier Vernon stepped up with star Myles Garrett out with COVID-19 by getting three sacks and a safety, and the Cleveland Browns stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet 22-17 victory over the Eagles.

Hunt’s leaping 5-yard score came shortly after a dazzling 54-yard run by Nick Chubb as the Browns (7-3) finally found traction in their running game in a constant downpour.

Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return TD in the first half by second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki. The Browns constantly harassed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz despite playing without Garrett.

Wentz’s 4-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert pulled the Eagles (3-6-1) within 22-17, but the Browns recovered an onside kick and secured win No. 7 — one more than they had in 2019 — under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.

On Friday, the Browns placed Garrett, the NFL sacks leader, on the COVID-19 list, and it’s not known when they’ll get him back. But his teammates stepped up.

Chubb and Hunt combined on the game’s biggest sequence in the fourth quarter.

After the Eagles closed within 12-10 on Jake Elliott’s 43-yard field goal, Hunt went on his long run, which included him flattening defensive end Joe Ostman with a stiff arm.

Two plays later, Hunt swept right and jumped over an unsuspecting Mills near the goal line to put the Browns up 19-10.

It was another tough day for Wentz and the Eagles, plagued by inconsistency and hurt by injuries all season. Wentz made a bad choice on his pick to Takitaki, threw a late interception — his 14th this season — and was sacked five times. Wentz has been sacked a league-leading 40 times.