Dozens of GOP state lawmakers wanted Pa.’s electoral votes overturned. Two reflect on their decision.

Republican state lawmakers are mulling changes to Pennsylvania’s election law this session. They say that effort is aimed at improving the process for the state’s upcoming contests.

But many of them backed efforts to cast doubt on and overturn the election results — even though no evidence of fraud or irregularities existed that could have affected the outcome, according to multiple federal and state officials and judges across the country.

Of 76 lawmakers WITF contacted either directly or through press offices to ask why they backed actions that could have disenfranchised millions of Pennsylvanians, two responded.

One, Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon County), said he still thinks something went wrong in Pennsylvania. The other, Rep. Paul Schemel (R-Franklin County), is now wondering whether what he believes are legitimate procedural questions in Pennsylvania were mistakenly conflated with former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the election was rigged or stolen.

Letters that fed Trump’s election-fraud lie

In early December, 57 state representatives signed a letter asking Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to object to the state’s Electoral College vote. An earlier letter had more signatories due to a “clerical error,” but an updated version clarified only 57 were putting their names to the effort. The following month, 19 state senators signed a different letter asking the group to delay certifying that vote.

Each said Gov. Tom Wolf, then-Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court interfered with or undermined state election law — by allowing things like drop boxes, ballot curing and an extended mail-in voting deadline.

A week after Election Day, House Speaker Bryan Cutler said the GOP majority was intent on doing what it could to look into and challenge those actions.

“We owe it to our voters to follow this through and ensure that they have confidence in the system, and if the system failed them, it needs corrected,” Cutler said.

But by the time the letters were sent out, Democrat Joe Biden had won after every county had certified its vote. State and federal courts had rejected lawsuits arguing process problems, and election experts like Lisa Schaefer of the County Commissioners of Pennsylvania were touting how well the vote went amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had very few issues and those were just routine in nature and I think the public can be very confident and feel very good about how smooth the election went and feel confident about the results that came from it,” Schaefer said.

Yet groups of lawmakers challenged the results. Then, hours after pro-Trump extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol, nine members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation objected to counting their state’s electoral college votes.

Had that effort succeeded, the votes of millions of Pennsylvanians would have been invalidated.