One of the best-selling bands of all-time, Kiss is still touring and still spending thousands of dollars on stage makeup. The iconic group will be dropping into the Mark G. Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City on what they say is their last tour. Their two-part A&E documentary, “Biography: KISStory,” was released in June, though original members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, who both left the band, ‘declined’ to participate. Kiss co-founders Gene Simmons, 71, and Pete Stanley, 68, are rockin’ on, at least through the end of the tour.

The local (to Delaware) six-man funk outlet is performing at The Queen in Delaware this weekend, and they warn you in advance — you’ll have to dance during their show.

What : In-person concert

: Friday, Aug. 20 8 p.m. How much: $10

Wilco, the Chicago-based alternative band that is a “Tiny Desk” fave is coming to Philly, along with Washington-based riot grrrl band Sleater-Kinney and Chicago’s own NNAMDÏ to perform at the Mann this weekend. Wilco’s latest release is 2019’s “Ode to Joy,” Sleater-Kinney’s “Path of Wellness” was released in June, and NNAMDÏ’s latest “Krazy Karl” came out in 2020, the last of three albums he released last year. Wilco is allowing fans to request and dedicate songs they may perform at the show via their website, here. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for attendance.

What : In-person concert

: Sunday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. How much: $33 – $88

The Main Line Today publication is behind Main Line Restaurant Week, the latest suburban iteration of the popular discounted dining promotion. The 40 participating restaurants, drawn from those offering diverse cuisines in the area, will offer a prix fixe, three-course lunch for $24.95 and a prix fixe, three-course dinner for $36.95. You can search the participating restaurants by cuisine, reservations are recommended, and all locally-mandated COVID protocols will be observed.

What : Dining promotion

: Monday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 5 How much: Various prices

Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.