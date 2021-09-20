Residents reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Ida can now get help applying for federal and state aid in their own communities.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is running disaster resource centers in three counties around Southeastern Pennsylvania and disaster survivor assistance teams are going door-to-door in some of the most vulnerable areas.

The centers bring together state, local, and federal resources to help residents navigate the different emergency assistance programs they might be eligible for, and are open to residents of any area that suffered damage.

Available help may include funds to repair damaged housing, rental assistance, low-interest loans, and cash to cover other expenses incurred due to a natural disaster.

“Anyone from any impacted areas can come here for the federal benefits and any Pennsylvanian can come here for the state benefits,” said FEMA spokesperson Charlie Elison. The federal disaster declaration for Pennsylvania, issued Sept. 10, covers Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and York counties.