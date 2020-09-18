Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year — begins Friday night.

It’s normally a time marked by big family dinners and congregants filing into synagogues to take in the sound of the shofar.

But this isn’t a normal year, forcing Jews across the Philadelphia region (and around the world) to make adjustments to celebrate the holiday safely during a pandemic.

One informal group of congregants from Germantown Jewish Centre in Mt. Airy is gathering in a large backyard for services. Other synagogues are holding services virtually.

“It is actually sad that we can’t all be together, that we can’t be physically there as a community,” said Rabbi Linda Holtzman. “A lot of the power of Hashanah is all of us together.”

Holtzman leads the Tikkun Olam Chavurah, a social justice-focused congregation in Philadelphia that typically draws 100 to 150 people each week. In the past, the group rented out a local church to conduct Rosh Hashanah services. This year, everything will be on Zoom, including the blowing of the shofar, a critical part of the High Holiday.

Holtzman will run things from a sanctuary inside the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Montgomery County, where she’s a professor.

“I’m gonna be positioned in front of the ark so people can see a Torah scroll, and so I can take out the Torah scroll and read it and have it at least feel like it’s fully part of the regular service,” said Holtzman.

And while going virtual isn’t her first choice, she said it’s better than nothing.

“As much as Zoom drives me crazy, it also does give us something. And one of the things it gives is the ability to be with people from a distance,” said Holtzman.