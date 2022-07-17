Devon Allen chases hurdles gold at worlds, then off to the Eagles

When Allen made the U.S. team for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games at Hayward Field, he climbed into the stands and finally located and hugged his father, who’d been there every step of his athletic journey, from the highs of making two Olympic teams to the lows of two knee injuries on the football field for the Ducks.

His advice always stays with Allen, too.

“My dad said, ‘Whatever is worth doing is worth doing 100%,’” recounted Allen, who said his family is still waiting for the official cause of death. “It’s important to find what you love and do that.”

For Allen, that means hurdles. And football.

For years, football took a backseat to his burgeoning track career, where he finished fifth on the Rio track and fourth at the Tokyo Games last summer.

But he longed to use his blazing speed to run routes again — fly and corner patterns, bubble screens. He had made plans to return to the field in 2020, but the pandemic happened, and then the Tokyo Games were postponed a year. So his transition into football was put on hold.

He will be a 27-year-old rookie when he shows up on July 26 for training camp with the Eagles, who signed him to a deal in April soon after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35.

He has already spent time working out with QB Jalen Hurts and his teammates during minicamp. Allen had 54 catches for 919 yards and eight TDs with the Ducks.

Memo to the coaching staff: He’s willing to return kicks or punts, or fly around the edge to block field goals or play defense.

“Whatever it takes to just get back and play football again,” said Allen, who had several Eagles teammates show up when he ran at the Penn Relays in the spring. “It’s just something I want to do.”