DEP plans new effort to regulate off-road vehicles in Pinelands

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

___

The Department of Environmental Protection plans to hold public hearings to try to settle a long-running confrontation over the illegal use of off-road vehicles on state property in the Pinelands, the DEP’s new Commissioner, Shawn LaTourette, said.

LaTourette hopes the hearings will find a way of balancing the interests of drivers of pickup trucks and all-terrain vehicles with those of hikers, birders or anglers.

The hearings represent the latest attempt to resolve a rancorous public debate over the recreational use of the Pinelands, in which conservationists accuse off-roaders of a lawless disregard for the environment, while the drivers resist official attempts to restrict where they can roam in the vast forests of South Jersey.

Some areas such as Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson Township and Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, both in Ocean County, are badly eroded by over-use of motorized vehicles. But Jemima Mount, formerly a heavily used off-road vehicle playground in Wharton State Forest, is recovering after barriers were built by the off-roading community to keep vehicles out.

In an interview Tuesday with NJ Spotlight News in the 122,000-acre Wharton tract — a magnet for off-road vehicles — LaTourette said the drivers are entitled to use the Pinelands as long as they do so legally and without damaging sensitive natural sites, as some have.

New map to show where vehicles can — and can’t — go

But he said DEP will be proposing a new map showing where vehicles can and cannot legally drive; introducing tougher penalties for those who ignore restrictions, especially in sensitive natural areas; launching a permitting system for off-road drivers, and formalizing those practices with new regulations. The DEP will provide a “framework” as a starting point for the public discussions, LaTourette said.

Still, the specifics of the map would be subject to the public hearings when the parties will hopefully reach consensus, LaTourette said.

“We need to have deep public engagement around what all believe are the appropriate places to provide ORV access and the places that are not,” he said. “We need to build a bigger tent. We need to go through that public process, the end result of which should be a map of accessible areas and non-accessible areas.”

Many drivers of off-road vehicles are just as dedicated to preserving nature as are conservationists, LaTourette said.

“They may enjoy it in a different way to the birder or the hiker, but it doesn’t make their need or their desire to enjoy public lands that also belong to them somehow less important than the desire to enjoy public lands that also belong to the hiker and the birder,” he said.