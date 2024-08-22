Walz’s big night, influencers flexing clout, defining freedom. Takeaways from Day 3 of the DNC

The Democratic National Convention barreled into its third day Wednesday with a lineup headlined by former President Bill Clinton and the woman who may be most responsible for the party’s new presidential ticket — former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The final speaker was to be Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, introducing himself as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. Given the truncated nature of the scrambled presidential race, the convention is a key opportunity for voters to get to know Harris and Walz better.

Here are some takeaways from the third night of the DNC.

‘Bring them home’

In a deeply polarized country, there was one group that was welcomed with loud applause at both the Republican and Democratic conventions — the parents of young men taken hostage after Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Last month in Milwaukee, Ronen and Orna Neutra, told the gathering about the kidnapping of their adult son Omer and led the crowd in a chant of “bring them home!” On Wednesday, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose 23-year-old son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped on Oct. 7, walked on stage to the same chant.

“This is a political convention,” Jon Polin said. “But needing our only son and all of the cherished hostages home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue.”

At the RNC, several speakers — though not the Neutras — slammed Biden and Harris for not deterring Hamas from its attack and for neglecting the hostages. Polin and Goldberg, for their part, said they’ve spoken repeatedly with the president and vice president and praised their efforts.

While the Republican convention framed Hamas as a threat to the United States, the Democratic convention has been comparably quiet about the war, even as pro-Palestinian protests demonstrate outside the hall demanding the administration stop supporting Israel.

Dems give freedom an expansive definition

Wednesday night’s convention theme was “Freedom.” Backed by Beyoncé’s song of the same name, which the musician has authorized the Harris campaign to use, the word flashed on the video screen and in speech after speech at the United Center.

Democrats firmly tied it to the fight over reproductive rights that went into overdrive after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

“Donald Trump wants women to be less free and pregnancy to be more dangerous,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, told the delegates.

But Democrats also used the freedom argument to slam Republicans on other social issues, from gay rights to the spread of book bans in schools.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a gay man raising two children with his husband, tied it to the conservative Project 2025. The agenda was developed by the conservative Heritage Foundation and is seen as a potential blueprint for a second Trump term, although Trump says it is not related to his campaign.

“Project 2025 would turn the entire federal government into a massive machine, it would weaponize it to control our reproductive choices,” Polis said.