Election 2020

Democrat Roni Green wins state House special election for Johnson-Harrell’s seat in West Philly

(Courtesy of Roni Green/Facebook)

(Courtesy of Roni Green/Facebook)

A West Philadelphia Democrat who has worked most recently as a union business agent won a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Roni Green beat employment agency owner Wanda Logan, a Republican, to finish the term this year of former Democratic Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell.

Johnson-Harrell, who had herself won a special election last year, resigned in December after being charged with stealing from a charity she ran.

She pleaded guilty last month to charges she spent the nonprofit’s money on vacations, clothing and other needs and was sentenced to three months in jail.

Green and Logan will also appear on the April primary ballot. The district is overwhelmingly Democratic.

Three other House vacancies will be filled on March 17, in special elections for seats held most recently by Rep. Tedd Nesbit, R-Mercer, Rep. Gene DiGirolamo, R-Bucks, and Rep. Justin Walsh, R-Westmoreland. All three were elected to other offices.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate