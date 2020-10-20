Delivery driver shot in Philly’s Queen Village neighborhood

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

A delivery driver was shot in the chest at a Philadelphia intersection Tuesday.

The shooting took place just before noon along South 3rd Street at Christian Street in the Queen Village neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The FedEx worker, believed to be around 30 years old, was shot in the chest and leg, police said. Officers rushed him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police took a man into custody after the shooting, but didn’t immediately name him as a suspect. No gun had been recovered.

Police could be seen searching for clues around a parked FedEx truck in front of a funeral home. The back of the truck was open as police taped off the crime scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Find a list of resources for people affected by gun violence here.