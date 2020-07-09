Delaware school district approves funding to continue police presence in schools

Savage told the board that she would not be OK with having an SRO on campus who did not agree with that philosophy.

Stephanie Hartley, a parent who also works in the Christina district, said it is like other districts in Delaware and around the country, where Black students are disproportionately affected by disciplinary actions.

“This is a monumental moment in history, in which the world is no longer able to turn a blind eye to the systems that continue to unfairly treat people with Black and brown skin,” Hartley said. “Grab on to this opportunity to step away from an intervention that has been proven to have life-lasting negative consequences for our African American students.”

Wilmington police officer Hector Tabron is the SRO at Bancroft School, an elementary and middle school in Wilmington. He told the board his job is to be part of the school’s on-site protection, not to be part of the discipline program.

“Our purpose in the school is to be part of the community,” Tabron said. “We build positive relationships at our school, we know our families, and when we see them, they know us.” He said SROs are not punishing students for issues that come across as behaviors. “We are helping with interventions so all students can feel safe.”

Sgt. Brian Pixley oversees the SRO program for the state police in northern Delaware. He said even if SROs were removed from schools, the incidents they now handle would just be handled by other officers.

“We don’t believe that reports to police would necessarily go down if the elimination of SRO officers took place,” he said.

SROs are not “on patrol” at a school, as police officers would be out on the street, Pixley said. “We’re really just reacting to situations and handling them the best way.”

Christina Superintendent Dan Shelton said he’ll launch a listening campaign in the coming months to set the district’s priorities. He expects a discussion of SROs to be part of those discussions.

“What we need to do is make sure we’re leveraging our most important things, the things that will do the greatest good, and quite frankly, the fastest we can do the greatest good,” Shelton said.

On Wednesday night, the Red Clay Consolidated School District board was expected to consider a resolution to terminate the district’s contract with Delaware State Police and Wilmington Police to provide school resource officers. If approved, the resolution will direct the superintendent to use the money previously spent on SROs to fund preventative, trauma-informed interventions from social workers, counselors, psychologists and other mental health professionals.

The “George Floyd and Breonna Taylor Resolution” was introduced by board members Jose Matthews and Adriana Bohm. They say there’s no evidence that student safety increases with school resource officers on campus.

Last year, state lawmakers introduced legislation that would increase the number of school counselors and mental health workers in Delaware schools. That measure was approved in a House committee last year, but never saw further action.