Delaware police officer dies days after being attacked while responding to fight

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

A Delaware police officer has died days after he was attacked while responding to a fight.

Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, was declared “clinically dead” Wednesday at 12:48 p.m. at a Baltimore hospital, Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley said.

On Sunday, shortly after 5 a.m., Heacook responded to the 1100 block of Buckingham Drive in the Yorkshire Estates Community in Delmar, Delaware, for a report of a fight in progress.

A 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Randon Wilkerson, 30, was being disorderly, fighting with other residents inside the house and destroying items inside the home. Moments later, a separate 911 call was made by a neighbor of the original caller across the street claiming he and his wife had been attacked by a man who was no longer in the house.

When Heacook arrived at the home, he was confronted by Wilkerson, investigators said.

The dispatcher on the line with Heacook tried checking on him but received no response. Additional officers, including a state trooper and a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy, were dispatched and found Heacook unconscious inside the home, according to officials.