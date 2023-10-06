From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At Caravel Academy in Bear, Del., where academic excellence meets athletic prowess, one student effortlessly draws attention. Like so many high school athletes playing on the gridiron Friday nights, Jordan Miller dreams of one day making it to the NFL. Beyond his hopes on the football field, he hopes to be an example for other Afro-Latinos in the community.

Now in his senior year at one of the top schools in Delaware high school football’s Division 2A, Miller’s passion for football traces back to games of two-hand touch played during fourth-grade recess.

“During recess we always played two-hand touch football or rough touch, and I realized I was doing really good,” he said. “Then that’s when that following weekend, I went over to my dad and I told him ‘hey, I would like to play football.’”

His parents, Maria Chacon and Sulaiman Miller, recognized his excitement for sports and helped him pursue his dreams, however both were transparent with him about the challenges he would face.

“He was in fourth grade and you know, he was excited and he really wanted to play football. And so I kind of explained to him the physicality of football,” he said. “I wanted him to have the true understanding of what the sport was.”

Miller didn’t need much encouragement. “He just dove into a man from the first day of practice. He loved it.”

Caravel Academy’s Friday night game against Archmere ended with an outstanding play by Jordan Miller @Jordan_Miller22, securing victory with his third touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers triumphed with a final score of 28-2! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/8fBbv112q3 — Johnny Perez (@johnnyperez__) October 5, 2023

Since then, his love for sports has expanded beyond football, branching into wrestling, soccer, track, and baseball during the off-season.

His number one supporter on the sidelines? His mom, who ensures a balanced approach to his multi-sport journey.

“I would consider myself his biggest cheerleader,” Chacon said. “He has to kind of dial me back sometimes because I get really excited cheering for him.” she said, laughing. “I’ve been supportive with him, constantly encouraging him to continue, [but] also making sure he has a balance outside of football, you know, that he prioritizes his academics and that he also explores any of his other, you know, passions or interests.”