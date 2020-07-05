Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

For decades, the Hagley Museum and Library in northern Delaware has stored and collected documents about business and technology in America. In 2013, the library started collecting documents from business and technology websites. Since that time, they’ve collected more than 43 million web documents and three terabytes of web content.

In April, researchers started a new effort to collect documents specifically related to the response to COVID-19. They’ve gathered more than a million documents and about 200 gigabytes of data.

“If this happened 30 years ago, I think a lot of this same information would have been distributed via paper,” said Kevin Martin, Mellon Curator of Audiovisual and Digital Collections at Hagley. But since the early 2000s, more and more companies and trade groups are publishing their guidelines and other material online, instead of on paper.

There’s a risk of all that information being lost for future historians and researchers if it’s not preserved. “Websites can’t keep accumulating forever, so at some point, they start over,” Martin said. “A lot of these companies, a lot of these trade organizations essentially clear the decks, and in some ways start over.”