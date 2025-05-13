From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At the Bellevue Community Center on Monday, Delaware officials, nonprofit leaders and volunteers gathered to protest sweeping federal cuts that threaten essential programs like AmeriCorps and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s emergency food supply. The event was led by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, who, along other leaders, emphasized that the very soul of public service is at stake.

For Daniel Elkins, executive director of the Bellevue Community Center, the impact of AmeriCorps is personal.

“Twelve years ago, I walked through this community center’s doors for the first time,” Elkins said. “I had just graduated from Marshall University with a master’s degree in political science and a heart full of questions … It was AmeriCorps, and specifically Public Allies Delaware, that gave me the answer.”

After graduating with AmeriCorps, Elkins found more than a job — he found a mission. He said the values and training he received became the foundation for the Planet Youth Coalition, a drug-free community initiative supported by both Sen. Coons and the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“As a result, our community has been able to respond to the real needs about substance abuse, youth mental health and positive development — not by focusing on what’s wrong, but by building on what’s strong,” Elkins said.

But now, Elkins said, that strength is being stripped away. AmeriCorps funding in Delaware was slashed by $1.1 million, affecting 10 projects and more than 100 service members.

“The recent news that AmeriCorps funding was cut is so difficult,” he said. “With recent cuts, Public Allies sites in four different cities were instantly shuttered and closed. The allies and nonprofit future leaders who had made a commitment to a 10-month service-learning experience were instructed to cease operations instantly.”

“As a result of those losses, I think of the communities who won’t receive the support they were expecting this week or next,” he added. “The immediate impact is easy to document, but it’s the long-term losses of future leadership as a result of cutting funding to AmeriCorps or a national service that will haunt this nation for many years to come.”