Delaware County sues PFAS makers for contamination at fire-fighting sites

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Delaware County is suing makers of PFAS “forever chemicals,” saying they were responsible for contaminating ground water and soil with the chemicals that were used in a type of firefighting foam at three sites around the county.

The defendants include DuPont, Chemours and 3M. The suit says the defendants continued to make the chemicals despite knowing since the 1960s that they were toxic. The county accuses the companies of violating state laws designed to penalize firms that disregard corporate obligations to consumers. The chemicals are linked with some cancers, thyroid conditions, ulcerative colitis, high cholesterol, and preeclampsia in pregnant women.

The suit, filed Monday in Delaware County’s common pleas court, names at least 18 other corporate defendants including Chemguard, Tyco and Kidde.

The companies had a duty to do business in a way that would not unreasonably endanger human health and the environment, but they were “negligent and failed to warn consumers of the hazards associated with the use of PFASs that have caused the contamination of groundwater and soil around the property,” the county said in a statement.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the contamination could have been prevented if the companies “had been honest with consumers.”

“We hope and expect that, as a result of this lawsuit, the companies will provide us with the resources that we need to clean up the county and remove these harmful chemicals as quickly as possible,” he said.