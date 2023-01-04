CDC data, with support from Delaware, shows rising number of youth drug overdoses

Delaware was one of 47 states to contribute data to a CDC report highlighting the rising number of drug overdoses among children in the country.

Data from the CDC shows that between July 2019 and September 2021, middle school and high school aged children across the U.S. reported using less illicit substances in 2020. However, there was a 94% increase in overdose deaths within the same group during that period of time, and a 20% increase from 2020 to 2021.

The number of monthly overdose deaths increased by 65% overall, from 31 in July 2019 to 51 in December 2021, peaking at 87 in May 2021.