Del. COVID-19 hospitalizations below 200 for first time since Thanksgiving

The one key metric public health officials in Delaware and across the nation have monitored during the coronavirus pandemic is hospitalizations.

Medical experts say the burden placed on doctors and nurses increases when more people need inpatient treatment. Dedicating resources to saving the lives of COVID-19 patients sometimes means hospitals have to cancel elective surgeries and other services.

In Delaware, as cases surged following the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, officials watched with growing alarm as the number of people needing hospital care kept climbing to dangerous levels.

On Jan. 11, the figure was 474, increasing concern that hospitals were closing in on capacity — roughly 550 COVID-19 patients.

But since then, as the vaccination rollout has led to 155,000 doses administered and well over 10% of residents getting at least one of the two necessary shots, the situation in hospitals has improved almost every day.