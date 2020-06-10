Del. coronavirus recovery: Day by day, fewer patients hospitalized

As Delaware continues reopening despite fluctuations in the number of new cases, Gov. John Carney and his top health officials keep focusing on one critical piece of the coronavirus puzzle: hospitalizations.

Both the number of people getting in-patient treatment and those in critical condition are on a steady decline.

As of Tuesday night, Delaware had 108 people in the hospital for COVID-19, a figure that includes an unspecified number of non-residents in a state bordered by Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. That’s less than half the 221 people in the hospital on May 21— less than three weeks ago.