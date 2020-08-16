Defense lawyers pan N.J.’s plan to restart criminal trials

An association of defense attorneys is giving a thumbs-down to some of New Jersey’s plans to restart criminal trials next month using a combination of remote and in-person proceedings.

The state judiciary released guidelines last month that would allow live trials to resume in September at courthouses serving six of New Jersey’s 21 counties.

Among the conditions are that jury selection would be mostly virtual. The judiciary’s guidelines released July 22 also raised the possibility of having to enforce social distancing during trials by having jurors in a different courtroom than attorneys and defendants, connected by a video feed. But a spokesman said Friday the judiciary has determined that jurors won’t be in separate courtrooms for the limited number of trials expected.

“We thought that was critical,” Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers of New Jersey president-elect Aidan O’Connor said Friday. “That’s an improvement, but I’d like to see it in writing and see what that means.”

Criminal and civil trials have been suspended in New Jersey for nearly four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly 5,000 defendants currently are awaiting trial.

“We cannot predict when jury trials will be able to resume in the same manner they were held pre-COVID 19,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote in July. “Nor can we leave them on hold indefinitely. The Judiciary has a responsibility to ensure the fair and timely administration of justice, and resuming jury trials is a key part of fulfilling that responsibility.”