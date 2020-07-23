N.J. will resume some in-person jury trials as soon as September

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey court officials say they cannot allow an “increasing backlog” of criminal and civil cases to idle any longer and announced Wednesday that they plan to restart in-person jury trials by September.

Jury selection will occur virtually and in-person trials will include a battery of precautions to protect against the spread of coronavirus, including courtrooms with plexiglass barriers and jurors spaced six feet apart.

“We do not have the option of saying that the courts can shut down until such time as there is herd immunity or that we come up with a vaccine,” said Acting Administrative Director of the Courts, Judge Glenn Grant. “We would love for that day to happen. We can’t wait for that day to happen. But the work of the court — critical work of the court — needs to continue.”

Grant said there are more than 4,700 people in county jails across the state awaiting trial or the presentation of their case to a grand jury.

But some attorneys worry that because of coronavirus they will be unable to effectively communicate with their clients during trial or pick up on the visual cues of jurors.

“The client needs to be able to have a say in how the trial is going, have a say with the lawyer as to what questions should be asked,” said Kimberly Yonta, a criminal defense attorney in New Brunswick. “If that cannot be accommodated, that would certainly be a very big constitutional issue.”

In-person trials will first begin in the Bergen, Atlantic, and Cumberland-Gloucester-Salem vicinages. Parties to the case, including criminal defendants, will not be able to opt out of the process.

Jurors will receive summonses in the mail and participate in the early phases of jury selection virtually. Court officials will provide an electronic device to any potential juror who needs it to participate in online jury selection.