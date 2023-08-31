OSHA fines construction company for deadly balcony collapse in Sea Isle City, New Jersey
Records show the city's construction office issued a stop-work order the same day, citing a lack of permits.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
New information has been released on the deadly balcony collapse in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.
OSHA officials have fined Ferguson Contracting Inc. of Yardley, Bucks County, more than $18,000 and cited five different violations.
In February, crews were re-cementing balconies at the Spinnaker Hotel South Tower when the eighth-floor balcony suddenly crumbled.
Jose Pereira, 43, from Philadelphia was trapped and died at the scene.
He left behind a wife and three daughters, with his family describing him as a hard worker and a wonderful man.
Records show the city’s construction office issued a stop-work order the same day, citing a lack of permits.
There is still no word yet on what caused the collapse.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.