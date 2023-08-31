OSHA fines construction company for deadly balcony collapse in Sea Isle City, New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New information has been released on the deadly balcony collapse in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

OSHA officials have fined Ferguson Contracting Inc. of Yardley, Bucks County, more than $18,000 and cited five different violations.

In February, crews were re-cementing balconies at the Spinnaker Hotel South Tower when the eighth-floor balcony suddenly crumbled.