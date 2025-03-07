From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It happens every year, yet somehow, the switch to daylight saving time always catches people off guard. Losing one hour of sleep might not sound like much, but many struggle to adjust, waking up feeling groggy and fatigued. It’s just a one-hour difference after all, so why does this simple time change feel so hard on the body?

That loss of one hour of sleep doesn’t just make mornings a little harder — it can throw off sleep patterns and affect mood and overall health. Research has linked daylight saving time to increased fatigue, reduced focus and serious cardiovascular health risks.

Dr. Zhikui Wei, a sleep neurologist at Jefferson Sleep Clinic, says even a small time change can throw off the body’s internal clock.

“When the time is moved forward by one hour, there is a one-hour loss in sleep opportunity, and most adults because they are not able to adapt to the new schedule immediately, there is ongoing sleep loss,” he said. “That sleep loss can accumulate over weeks to months that lead to ongoing sleep debt.”

The human body relies on natural light to help regulate the sleep/wake cycle, also known as the circadian rhythm. When the clock moves forward for daylight saving time, the darker mornings can disrupt the body’s natural rhythm.

“Light is the most important cue to train the circadian rhythm, so when the time is moved one hour forward, then that causes misalignment between the biological clock and the natural day and night cycle”, Wei says.

Individuals with poor sleep habits or circadian rhythm problems are especially vulnerable to the negative effects of the time change, with teenagers being among the most affected.

“Teenagers, they have a bilateral drive to go to bed later and wake up later,” said Wei. “They also have to wake up early to go to school, which makes the sleep loss even more significant for them.”

The disruption doesn’t just lead to sleep loss — it can have a wide range of effects on a person’s behaviors, productivity and overall health. “I think it all comes down to that sleep is just closely linked with our overall function, our mood, our health. Patients or adults who suffer from poor sleep can have lower daytime function or productivity”, Wei said.